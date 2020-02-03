stabbing

Stabbing victim found in backyard of downtown Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a homeless man with a stab wound was found in the backyard of a downtown Fresno home Monday morning.

The resident of the home on Rose and F Street called 911 at around 1:30 a.m., saying he found the 36-year-old victim in the yard.

The man suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Officers questioned the man, but say he gave conflicting information about where and how he was attacked.

The man claims he was jumped by several people nearby and made his way to the home to getaway.

Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownfresno downtownfresno police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Man arrested for stabbing victim in chest in Hanford, deputies say
Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive
Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News