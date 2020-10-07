crime

Police searching for suspects who violently attacked 70-year-old in north Fresno

The attack happened outside an AM/PM store on Blackstone Avenue, and Sierra Avenue around 6 am on October 1.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for three people who violently attacked a 70-year-old man in north Fresno last week.

Investigators say the two men punched the 70-year-old around nine times, giving the man a broken nose and cuts to his face.

Surveillance footage captured two of the suspects outside of the store. One man was wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball hat, while the other was in a black tank-top and had a tattoo on the top of his right hand.

Police say the suspects drove off in a dark-colored four-door Ford.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Overstreet at 559-621-6310.
