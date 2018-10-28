Fresno Police officer and his wife remain in hospital after serious crash

#NEW: @FresnoPolice release update on condition of Officer Eloy Escareno and his wife, Maribel.

Fresno Police Officer Eloy Escareno and his wife are in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

In a solemn show of support, the Fresno police and loved ones embraced as they awaited an update on two of their own.It was just before 10 a.m. on Sunday at Bethel Avenue and Highway 180, when Officer Eloy Escareno and his wife Maribel were headed to church with their son, niece, and nephew. A driver ran a red light before slamming into their Acura SUV."Eloy was driving and pinned in the car for about 30 min before they could get him out," said Fresno Police Department Chief Jerry Dyer.The 47-year-old who's been with the Fresno Police Department for 22 years was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.His wife Maribel, a retired dispatcher with the department was also transported."The three children in the vehicle appear to be okay," said Dyer.Witness Esdras Gomez was driving to church from Sanger. He says after calling 911 he and three others tried to pull Escareno from the car."I thought he was dead because he wasn't moving. He wasn't responding. The wife, I could see that she was breathing but he wasn't doing anything," said Gomez.Gomez says looking back, he's moved by all of the strangers who came together to help."It didn't hit me that hard until I got in my car. I couldn't even breathe. I was praying God please help him. Don't let this happen," said Gomez.