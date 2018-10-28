CAR CRASH

Fresno Police officer and his wife remain in hospital after serious crash

EMBED </>More Videos

The 47-year-old who's been with the Fresno Police Department for 22 years was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

By , Vanessa Vasconcelos and Taylor Kimber
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In a solemn show of support, the Fresno police and loved ones embraced as they awaited an update on two of their own.

It was just before 10 a.m. on Sunday at Bethel Avenue and Highway 180, when Officer Eloy Escareno and his wife Maribel were headed to church with their son, niece, and nephew. A driver ran a red light before slamming into their Acura SUV.


"Eloy was driving and pinned in the car for about 30 min before they could get him out," said Fresno Police Department Chief Jerry Dyer.

The 47-year-old who's been with the Fresno Police Department for 22 years was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

EMBED More News Videos

Fresno Police Officer Eloy Escareno and his wife are in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center.



His wife Maribel, a retired dispatcher with the department was also transported.

"The three children in the vehicle appear to be okay," said Dyer.


Witness Esdras Gomez was driving to church from Sanger. He says after calling 911 he and three others tried to pull Escareno from the car.

"I thought he was dead because he wasn't moving. He wasn't responding. The wife, I could see that she was breathing but he wasn't doing anything," said Gomez.

Gomez says looking back, he's moved by all of the strangers who came together to help.

"It didn't hit me that hard until I got in my car. I couldn't even breathe. I was praying God please help him. Don't let this happen," said Gomez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashfresno police departmentSanger
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
CHP investigating deadly crash that shut down part of Highway 41
Panel truck crashes into two cars in Southeast Fresno
Multiple people in the hospital after 2 cars collide in Central Fresno
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper that led to chase and crash in Fairfield
More car crash
Top Stories
Search for Fresno hit-and-run driver, that killed a single Mother of four, continues
FOUND: Man kidnapped from gas station in Tulare County
7-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Southwest Fresno
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Police searching for suspect who shot at two women inside car near Highway 99
13-year-old girl charged with assault after stabbing teen in Visalia
Tulare Sheriff deputies searching for man believed to be kidnapped from gas station
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Show More
Couple in Yosemite proposal photo found
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old girl abducted in Vancouver, mother could be heading to Mexico
More News