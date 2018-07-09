CRIME

Fresno Police officer arrested for driving drunk

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno Police officer has been arrested for driving drunk.

Chief Dyer says that officer Darren Nelson was driving near First and Bullard on Monday, July 2 when he got into a minor, non-injury collision.

After exchanging information with the driver, Nelson drove away.

As he continued home, a witness saw him driving erratically and called in his license plate.

Officers pulled the registration information and met Nelson at his house, where he cooperated as they checked his blood alcohol content and found that it was twice the legal limit.

Nelson is now on modified duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dui crashDUIofficer arrestedfresno police departmentFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News