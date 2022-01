FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a crash involving one of their officers in north Fresno.It happened after 10 pm on Blackstone and Barstow Avenues.Investigators say a patrol car collided with another vehicle, but further details about what led to the crash were not released.Officials said both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for complaints of pain. Both are expected to be OK.Police say drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash.