Fresno police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says

Officials say Fresno Police Sgt. Paul Brown died on Wednesday at Clovis Community Medical Center.
Law enforcement officers plan to lead a procession from the hospital to a funeral home in downtown Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.
The officer's death is the second COVID-19 related death for the Fresno Police Department. In December, veteran Officer Angel De La Fuente died at the age of 49.
