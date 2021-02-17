Fresno police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer has passed away from COVID-19 complications, the department confirmed to Action News.Officials say Fresno Police Sgt. Paul Brown died on Wednesday at Clovis Community Medical Center.Law enforcement officers plan to lead a procession from the hospital to a funeral home in downtown Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.The officer's death is the second COVID-19 related death for the Fresno Police Department. In December, veteran Officer Angel De La Fuente died at the age of 49.