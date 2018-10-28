Fresno Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious car accident near Sanger

By and Taylor Kimber
Fresno Police Officer Eloy Escareno and his wife are in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center after an off-duty accident Sunday morning, according to Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

It happened along the 180 freeway from Bethel Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. Authorities say Escareno was driving his personal vehicle when a driver hit his driver's side door.

Escareno and his wife suffered serious injuries. There were also three children in the vehicle who were taken to the hospital and are good condition.

