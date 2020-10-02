Fresno police officer fires shot at stabbing suspect in southeast Fresno, investigation underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a Fresno police officer shot a stabbing suspect in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.

Officers first responded to reports of a disturbance between two brothers on Helm Avenue at Butler Avenue around 7 am.


Deputy Chief Pat Farmer says the first officer who arrived was a crisis negotiator and spoke with the 46-year-old suspect armed with a 6-inch knife when his 41-year-old brother tried to tackle him.



Farmer said the man stabbed his brother in the chest and then ran from the officer.

Authorities say the man ran away, and the officer followed him, trying to get him to put down the knife.

A second officer with the crisis intervention team came to help, and when the suspect refused to drop his knife, both officers used a non-lethal round and a taser to try to subdue him, but it did not work.




Famer said the suspect ran back toward the house where a third officer was to speak with the family. He said the man ran at the officer after being told to stop, and the officer opened fire with his gun.

The deputy chief said the suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The suspect's 41-year-old brother was also taken to the hospital where he was expected to be OK.

Farmer said the 46-year-old was visiting for a funeral. Family members told police he struggled with addiction and had been hallucinating before he armed himself.

Farmer added that all three officers were wearing body cameras that would be reviewed for the investigation. The area remains blocked off as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story.
