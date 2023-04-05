An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by a Fresno police officer on Tuesday night.

Suspect shot by Fresno police officer after shooting in alleyway, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by a Fresno police officer on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:00 pm in the area of First Street and Brown Avenue.

Officers say they were trying to arrest a man for shooting a possible family member in a nearby alleyway.

Investigators say the suspect was still armed with a gun and refused to drop it when one officer opened fire on him.

The suspect and victim were taken to a local hospital, where officials say they are both in critical condition.

The relationship between them has not been confirmed, but officers say they may be brothers.

Officials say they do not believe the suspect fired his gun toward officers.

No officers were injured during the incident.

First Street is expected to remain closed between Princeton Avenue and Clinton Avenue throughout the night.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

