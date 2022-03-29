Suspect shot by officers inside Fresno Police headquarters in downtown Fresno

Officials say the person who was shot has been transported to CRMC. In the parking lot on the backside of the building an ambulance is still parked outside. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/AHuZR39kA2 — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 29, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police officers shot a suspect inside the Fresno Police Department headquarters in downtown Fresno.It happened just after 12 pm in the department's headquarters building off of Fresno and N Street.Fresno police say the suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.Further information about what led up to the shooting has not been released.