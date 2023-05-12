Police release footage of deadly shooting of suspect in southwest Fresno

Fresno police have just released a video from a case where they shot and killed a suspect in Southwest Fresno.

Family members said that 33-year-old Coy Jackson had mental health problems.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have just released a video from a case where they shot and killed a suspect in Southwest Fresno.

It happened at about 11 pm on Sunday March 18th, at the shopping center on Fresno and C streets, right in front of the southwest police substation.

On that night, three officers found themselves confronted by a man with a hunting knife.

One officer initially had his taser out pointed at the suspect, but then when the man refused commands and walked toward officers, they all pulled out their guns.

All three officers are seen firing at the man when he made one final lunge toward them.

The suspect, 33-year-old Coy Jackson, fell with the knife still in his hand.

He suffered several gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

Family members said he had mental health problems.