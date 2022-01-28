Society

New labor agreement between city, Fresno Police Officers Association

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new labor agreement has been reached between the city of Fresno and the Fresno Police Officers Association.

Mayor Jerry Dyer, police chief Paco Balderrama and other city leaders made the announcement Thursday.

The new contract comes as the department has struggled to retain officers in recent years.

Mayor Jerry Dyer, a former Fresno police chief, said the new contract will help make Fresno's police officers the highest paid out of all the Central Valley Police Departments.
