Man leads police in pursuit through central Fresno

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Fresno County deputies tried to pull over the driver at Cedar and McKinley for a vehicle code violation.

Just before midnight, Fresno County deputies tried to pull over the driver at Cedar and McKinley for a vehicle code violation.

But the driver refused to stop.

Deputies followed the vehicle onto the highway 180 at the 41 interchange.

That's where the driver crashed into the side wall along the highway, coming to a stop.

Deputies determined the vehicle was stolen and took the driver into custody.

Traffic on the interchange was blocked off to one lane, but the road is now fully open.

No other drivers were hurt in the crash.