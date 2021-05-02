Society

Fresno police, youth team up to help families in need

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police, youth team up to help families in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action news was in the neighborhood at Greenberg Elementary School in southeast Fresno on Saturday when Fresno police partnered with local organizations to bring the community some treats.

This is the second Relax and Read Giveaway event -- the last event was at Gaston Middle School.

Officers teamed up with Fresno's youth, going car-to-car handing out free books, toys, and food.

This distribution is meant to help families in need and is gaining a positive response from the families and children.

"The kids love it and the families love it," says Fresno Police Lt. Leonard Cabrera. "We are getting a lot of kids out here that are getting books from Reading Heart. Every kid that comes in here is getting two or three books. From all ages, they are coming through and we are getting a positive response from a lot of the kids out here and they love it."

The Fresno Police Department Activities League partnered with Teens That Care, Reading Heart, CalViva Health and the Central California Food Bank to create these events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnobooksreadingfresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News