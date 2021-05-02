Fresno police, youth team up to help families in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action news was in the neighborhood at Greenberg Elementary School in southeast Fresno on Saturday when Fresno police partnered with local organizations to bring the community some treats.This is the second Relax and Read Giveaway event -- the last event was at Gaston Middle School.Officers teamed up with Fresno's youth, going car-to-car handing out free books, toys, and food.This distribution is meant to help families in need and is gaining a positive response from the families and children."The kids love it and the families love it," says Fresno Police Lt. Leonard Cabrera. "We are getting a lot of kids out here that are getting books from Reading Heart. Every kid that comes in here is getting two or three books. From all ages, they are coming through and we are getting a positive response from a lot of the kids out here and they love it."The Fresno Police Department Activities League partnered with Teens That Care, Reading Heart, CalViva Health and the Central California Food Bank to create these events.