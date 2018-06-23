Fresno Police search for kidnapping, robbery, carjacking suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a woman and one-year-old baby were forced at knife-point to an ATM before the suspect stole the woman's car in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are scouring surveillance video, searching for images of the man they say robbed, kidnapped, and carjacked a 24-year-old nanny and a 1-year-old child in Northeast Fresno. Both got away without any injuries.

"She was fairly hysterical, so it was kind of hard to understand," said Chris Garcia, who owns EZ Fit Meals near where the robbery happened. "We did our best to keep her calm, from there on, I told her to give the cops a call."

The 24-year-old told police she was a nanny, babysitting a 1-year-old. They were walking home Friday morning when she realized a man was following them near Fort Washington and Champlain. Police say he asked for water, then wanted money.



When she said she didn't have any, he forced his way into the house and threatened her at knifepoint.

"Just disbelief that something so terrible could happen three doors down from where you live," said Sven Engvall, who lives on the street.

All three eventually got into the victim's car. The suspect brought them to a Wells Fargo ATM about a mile away and made the victim withdraw money. She was then able to convince him to let her and the child go.

"This is highly unusual, she was just out for a walk," said Lt. Michael Brogdan with Fresno Police. "As far as we can tell the suspect is not known to her."

The suspect is described as a white man, balding, 5' 6" tall and about 170 pounds. He was wearing a faded blue shirt and dark basketball shorts.

The car he stole from the babysitter is a maroon 2000 Mitsubishi Montero with license plate 6NMG705.

Officers say the suspect doesn't match anyone they know of locally. And he mentioned to the victim during the carjacking he may be headed to LA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingrobberycarjackingFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News