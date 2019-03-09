missing boy

Fresno police search for missing nine-year-old boy

Police say he ran away during a meeting at Williams Elementary school in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers are searching for a nine-year-old boy.

Officials say Kayden Taylor became upset during Friday's meeting and ran away from the school's campus on Saginaw and Fruit.

Kayden was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a bear on the front, light blue jeans and blue, and gray velcro shoes.

If you see Kayden or know where he may be, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
