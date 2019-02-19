Fresno Police have confirmed two people were shot in Northwest Fresno.It happened at 9:35 p.m. on W. Fairmont Avenue near Shaw and Marks.Police say there was a party going on when shots were fired. Those attending the party are known gang members.More than a dozen patrol cars have the area blocked off.Police believe three victims but so far they've only found two.Both victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center. One is in critical condition and rushed to surgery. The other suffered three gunshot wounds.An investigation is underway. Police believe they are looking for at least two shooters who were last seen in a dark colored Sedan.