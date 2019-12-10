Fresno Police searching for 3 men after drive-by shooting, elementary school placed on lockdown

One person has been arrested and a Fresno elementary school was placed on lockdown on Monday afternoon after a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno.The shots were fired at a house at about 3:45 p.m. on Ventura St between B St and C St. A Fresno Police officer was nearby, heard the shots and more than 20 police vehicles and police helicopter officers responded to the officer's call for backup.Lincoln Elementary, which is nearby, was placed on lockdown.Police say there were four people in the white car that the shots came from, and its occupants jumped out and fled on foot. Two of those occupants were armed - one with a rifle and the other with a handgun - and one of those two has been arrested.Officers are combing the neighborhood as well as Highway 99 - they believe the other three suspects may have escaped on the freeway on foot.