(Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the woman who robbed a 7-Eleven in northwest Fresno Sunday morning.It happened just before 10 a.m. on West Shaw Avenue near Jennifer Avenue.Surveillance video from the store captured the suspect with bright red hair, wearing a grey Adidas shirt with a black sweater and grey baseball cap.The suspect's white vehicle was also caught on camera.Anyone who may have seen the suspect or has information on the case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.