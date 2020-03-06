Fresno Police searching for AMPM thieves who stole beer, pointed gun at employee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for two suspects who stole beer from a Fresno AMPM and pointed a gun at an employee.Just after midnight on March 4, Fresno Police say a Hispanic woman entered the AMPM at Ashlan and Valentine in Fresno, picked up two cases of Budweiser beer, and fled the store.As she was heading towards a silver/gold colored SUV, an employee chased after her in an attempt to recover the beer. A man exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the employee, and both suspects got into the vehicle and drove eastbound on Ashlan.The woman, seen in surveillance video above, was wearing a black hooded sweater with white writing on the front and back with gray sweatpants. The second suspect's description was not immediately available.