Fresno Police searching for gunman after 2 injured in shooting

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot in central Fresno.

According to police, the shooting took place when a disturbance broke out at the Glass House Event Center in front of Manchester Center.



Police say two groups started shooting at each other after a funeral.

Both victims are expected to survive.

(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates)
Report a correction or typo
