Fresno Police searching for gunman after 2 injured in shooting

HAPPENING NOW: Fresno police searching for a gunman after two people were shot in Central Fresno at the Glass House Event Center in front of Manchester Center. Both victims are expected to survive. More tonight on @ABC30 at 6. pic.twitter.com/vhy7YVYQRO — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 15, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot in central Fresno.According to police, the shooting took place when a disturbance broke out at the Glass House Event Center in front of Manchester Center.Police say two groups started shooting at each other after a funeral.Both victims are expected to survive.(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates)