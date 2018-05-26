Fresno Police searching for hit and run driver who left pedestrian in critical condition

Officers say a Ford pick-up truck hit the victim, as he crossed the street.The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at Hughes and Olive Avenues.Investigators are combing through witness statements and video evidence. Police say they are looking for a black Ford 2000 model pickup truck with big tires with chrome rims.They also say there should be a missing driver's side mirror, along with some damage to the left front headlight.