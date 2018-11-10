Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Fresno Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old Alexis Foshee.Foshee was last seen on Thursday, November 8th at Clovis North High School. At the end of the school day, she told a friend it was her last day at Clovis North, and that she was going to a military school.Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, long sleeve V-neck shirt, jeans with black and white stripes, and carrying a pink backpack.If you have any information where she is located you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.