Police searching for three suspects connected to Northwest Fresno home burglary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are on the lookout for three people who were caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a home in Northwest Fresno.Video shows the suspects first pull up in the driveway of the house on Herndon and Hayes last week.Once they got into the backyard, they were somehow able to gain access to inside the home.It's not clear what those hooded suspects stole.If you recognize the suspects or have information on the crime, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 4-9-8 STOP.