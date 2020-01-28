Fresno Police searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

Fresno police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck involved in a deadly hit and run crash Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck involved in a deadly hit and run crash Friday.Officials say 53-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez of Fresno was hit just before 6:30 p.m. on Brawley Avenue near McKinley Avenue when a vehicle came barreling through the area.Police believe the truck is a white extended cab Chevy or GMC pickup with oversized off-road tires. The truck should have visible damage to the right front side and its rear third brake light is out.Police believe Rodriguez was near one of the lanes of traffic on the side of the road when he was hit.There are no street lights in that area.If you have any information on this deadly hit and run, you're asked to call Fresno Police.