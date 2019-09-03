crime

Fresno Police searching for vehicle of interest related to attempted abductions in northeast Fresno

Police say the car is possibly a Mazda C3 between the years 2014-2016 and was seen driving on Gettysburg near Vineland Elementary School on August 26th. (Fresno Police)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking the public's help identifying a vehicle belonging to a man who reportedly attempted abductions while students walked to school.

Investigators are pursuing a vehicle of interest after finding surveillance videos in the area where the man attempted to lure the children into his car in northeast Fresno two weeks ago.

Police say the car is possibly a Mazda C3 between the years 2014-2016 and was seen driving on Gettysburg near Vineland Elementary School on August 26th.

According to officers, an African American man in his 20's, possibly with a beard, offered at least two female students a ride to school in two separate incidents.

Fresno P.D. is advising parents to talk to their children about the importance of personal safety on their way to and from school.

It says to remind your children not to talk to strangers, to never get into a car with someone you don't know and discuss the option of running away if they sense they are in danger.

The department also says to encourage your child to report any suspicious persons attempting to talk to them to a responsible adult or caretaker as soon as possible.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
