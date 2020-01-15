shooting

Man shot in leg while riding his bike in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while riding his bike in central Fresno Tuesday night.

Officers say the victim was near Fresno and Lewis Streets just after 10 p.m. when he felt a pain in his leg.

He stopped and saw he had been shot in the shin.

Police canvassed the area overnight, looking for clues and asking nearby residents for home security video.

A woman reported hearing a loud noise nearby.

"She heard a shot from the field, she didn't see anybody, but she did hear a shot from the field... at this point, that's all we have," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Police say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, it's unclear if the shooting was gang-related. Police have not yet released a suspect description.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimeshootingfresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Man shot while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say
Man says he was shot in Sanger, found in east central Fresno
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News