Fresno Police say shootings have risen by 30% during COVID-19 pandemic

The Fresno Police Department said on Friday that shootings have increased significantly - by 30% - since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

From January 1st through June 5th, Fresno has had 202 total shooting incidents with 98 victims hit by gunfire, the department said in a statement.

This time last year it was 152.

"This sharp increase coincides with the early release of prisoners from detention facilities and the zero dollar bail placed on the State by the California Judicial Council in response to the pandemic," the statement said.

The statement said at least 44% of the 202 shootings involve gang activity where the suspect is known.
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
