Man and woman shot multiple times in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for four men who shot a man and a woman in east central Fresno on Thursday night.

Investigators say the two were in the southbound lane on Chestnut Avenue near Belmont when four suspects in a parked car opened fire on their vehicle.

The man and woman were hit multiple times.They were rushed to a Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

"We're hoping either one or both of the victims in the car can give us some insight on what may have prompted this," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.

Police say the victims were 18 and 20 years old. Both were shot in the lower body and are expected to be OK.

The four men were last seen in a two-door Honda on Belmont Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
