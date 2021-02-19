shooting

Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Fresno on Friday morning.

It happened near Nicholas and Church Avenues just before 2:00 am.

Investigators say several witnesses heard two people arguing in the area, and then a shot was fired.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 60s, had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.
