Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Fresno on Friday morning.It happened near Nicholas and Church Avenues just before 2:00 am.Investigators say several witnesses heard two people arguing in the area, and then a shot was fired.Officers found the victim, a man in his 60s, had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.Police have not released a description of the suspect.