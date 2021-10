FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a 17-year-old boy in northwest Fresno on Wednesday night.The shooting took place at about 11:10 pm at Alamos and Marks Avenues.Witnesses told officers they heard the teen and another person arguing before several shots were fired.First responders rushed the 17-year-old to the hospital. Police have not released an update on his condition.Investigators say they believe the suspect sped away from the scene in a gray vehicle.