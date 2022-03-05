Unprovoked attack: Fresno police need your help to find suspects who chased, shot 21-year-old man

Detectives are looking for people they believe to be connected to a shooting in east central Fresno on January 21st.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police need your help to find suspects who shot 21-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for your help tracking down people they believe to be connected to a shooting in east central Fresno.

Detectives say officers were called to Chestnut and Highway 180 on January 21st, where they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives learned while he was driving northbound on Chestnut, two cars started following him at high speeds.

When they got close enough investigators say suspects from inside the cars shot at the victim.

The victim survived his injuries and investigators say he is not a gang member and didn't provoke the shooting.

Anyone who can identify the cars or people pictured are asked to contact Fresno police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshootingfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Madera County deputies looking for missing at-risk man
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
NC woman fights to keep her 'FART' license plate
Family of NorCal woman accused of fake kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Hanford store loses liquor license over 'illicit activities'
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Show More
Pat Sajak defends contestants after viral 'Wheel of Fortune' fail
FPU student raises money for wheelchair-accessible van
Showers once again reach Central California, helping rain totals
Dr. Joseph Castro to earn over $400,000 following resignation
Where to find cheaper gas options in Central California
More TOP STORIES News