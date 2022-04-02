Man in critical condition after shooting in east central Fresno

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in east central Fresno.
Shotspotter technology alerted police to the shooting, just before 1 am on Saturday at Nevada and Jackson.
This is still early on in the investigation but detectives say officers treated a man with at least one gunshot wound.
He was transported to CRMC and remains in critical condition at this hour.
Police haven't released a shooter description yet.
