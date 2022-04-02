Man in critical condition after shooting in east central Fresno

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in east central Fresno.

Shotspotter technology alerted police to the shooting, just before 1 am on Saturday at Nevada and Jackson.

This is still early on in the investigation but detectives say officers treated a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to CRMC and remains in critical condition at this hour.

Police haven't released a shooter description yet.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police investigating homicide in central Fresno
Family remembers woman hit and killed by car being chased by Sanger PD
3 children hospitalized after crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
1 shot at apartment complex in central Fresno, police say
Man in critical condition after stabbing in SE Fresno, police say
Authorities announce arrests in connection to drug trafficking ring
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Tulare, police say
Show More
No sale yet, trail not ended for north Fresno mobile home residents
PD: 2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Porterville woman
6-year-old boy killed in Tulare County car crash: CHP
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Save Mart Center hosts first indoor mega event with no vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News