Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homeless woman sleeping in a Fresno park was stabbed repeatedly in what police are calling a 'random attack'.Police say the woman was sleeping in Eaton Plaza near Mariposa Mall and M street in downtown Fresno.A man came up to her and stabbed her several times in the upper body, head, and arm.She was rushed to CRMC where she is receiving treatment.Officers believe she will survive her injuries.The victim told police she didn't know the suspect.Investigators say they don't know what the man's motive was and are calling the stabbing a random attack.