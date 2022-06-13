homicide investigation

Fresno man accused of stabbing another man to death during argument

Police say Manuel Espinoza (left) stabbed Ismael Montes (right) near Merced Street and M Street in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly knife attack on June 6.

The attack happened near Merced Street and M Street.

Police say 58-year-old Manuel Espinoza got into an argument with 48-year-old Ismael Montes, and stabbed him.

Montes was rushed to a nearby hospital. He died three days later from his injuries.

Homicide detectives say they identified Espinoza as the suspect from surveillance video.

They tracked him down to a home in central Fresno and took him into custody.

Espinoza has been arrested before - in 1987 - for the death of another man.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at 559-621-2449 or Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441.
