Fresno man accused of stabbing another man to death during argument

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly knife attack on June 6.The attack happened near Merced Street and M Street.Police say 58-year-old Manuel Espinoza got into an argument with 48-year-old Ismael Montes, and stabbed him.Montes was rushed to a nearby hospital. He died three days later from his injuries.Homicide detectives say they identified Espinoza as the suspect from surveillance video.They tracked him down to a home in central Fresno and took him into custody.Espinoza has been arrested before - in 1987 - for the death of another man.Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at 559-621-2449 or Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441.