2 stabbed after fight breaks out at northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were stabbed after a fight between several people broke out at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno on Friday morning.Fresno police said a man and woman were stabbed at a complex on Woodrow Avenue near Alamos Avenue around 2 a.m.The woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center, while the man was taken by ambulance. Both victims are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made at this time, but police say there is still an active investigation.