stabbing

2 stabbed after fight breaks out at northeast Fresno apartment complex

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say there is still an active investigation.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were stabbed after a fight between several people broke out at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno on Friday morning.

Fresno police said a man and woman were stabbed at a complex on Woodrow Avenue near Alamos Avenue around 2 a.m.



The woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center, while the man was taken by ambulance. Both victims are expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say there is still an active investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcrimefightstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
1 injured in southwest Fresno stabbing
Man stabbed multiple times by neighbor in Orosi, deputies say
Police chief takes down attacker who stabbed pastor at church
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who died trying to save drowning kids identified
16-year-old Clovis boy finally back home after beating COVID-19
Fresno pool hall owner faces backlash over signs mocking COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
July jobs report: 1.8M jobs added, unemployment falls to 10.2%
Valley's COVID-19 surge has White House task force concerned
1 killed in car crash near Orange Cove
Show More
Kaweah Delta hopes military healthcare team can extend stay by 30 days
Kings County deputies arrest man yelling at government center staff about COVID-19, acting 'bizarrely'
GA student suspended for sharing photos showing crowded halls
Biden faces backlash over comparing Black, Latino diversity
Misunderstood mandate: Fresno coronavirus order could expand throughout Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News