Man attacked, stabbed while riding his bike in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed in southeast Fresno on Monday night.It happened on Willow Avenue just south of Kings Canyon Boulevard.Authorities say the victim was riding his bike when a vehicle pulled up next to him. Multiple people got out of the car and attacked him.The man was stabbed several times, and his phone was stolen.The suspects drove off; no description was immediately available.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.