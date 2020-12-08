stabbing

Man attacked, stabbed while riding his bike in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed in southeast Fresno on Monday night.

It happened on Willow Avenue just south of Kings Canyon Boulevard.

Authorities say the victim was riding his bike when a vehicle pulled up next to him. Multiple people got out of the car and attacked him.

The man was stabbed several times, and his phone was stolen.

The suspects drove off; no description was immediately available.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
