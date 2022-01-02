Fresno police 'disengage' after 8-hour long standoff with domestic violence suspect

Officers say the 22-year-old man threatened to harm his girlfriend and their 5-year-old child.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police 'disengage' after 8-hour long standoff with suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have ended a standoff with a domestic violence suspect that began on the afternoon of New Year's Day and went on for roughly 8 hours.

The 22-year-old man had barricaded himself inside a home near Wilson and Dudley in the Tower District.

Officers say the man had threatened to harm his girlfriend and their 5-year-old child. The woman's sister called the police.

Officers managed to safely get the woman and child out of the house, but they spent the night trying to get the suspect to surrender.

Police believed he was armed and possibly high on narcotics.

Just after midnight, after numerous hours of negotiations, police say they decided to 'tactically disengage from the incident'.

Despite the man refusing to come out of the house, they say they have the situation contained to the one house and neighbors should not feel in danger.

"We do have the location isolated so everyone should feel safe. If he does come out, there's reactionary components - if he does come out of the house, the house is surrounded by law enforcement," said Fresno police Lt. Brian Valles.

Police say the suspect has been sending texts - some of them threatening - to his girlfriend from inside the home.

The suspect is out on parole related to firearms charges.

Once he comes out, he will be arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

Until then, officers will be out there to monitor the situation, and work to resolve this peacefully.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralcrimefresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UPDATE: Fresno police shoot wanted suspect accused of stabbing K9
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
2 Clovis men killed in separate crashes in Fresno County
California's new composting law in effect
Crews battle fire in central Fresno home, residents safe
Valley native Jalen Green gives his own shoe to excited fan in stands
Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays, cancelations
Show More
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Tulare County
Visalia police arrest man accused of setting 3 fires in buildings
More TOP STORIES News