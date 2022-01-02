Fresno police in standoff with domestic violence suspect barricaded inside Tower District home

Fresno police are currently in an hourslong standoff with a domestic violence suspect who has barricaded himself inside a home in the Tower District.

Officers say the 22-year-old man threatened to harm his girlfriend and their 5-year-old child. The woman's sister called the police.


Police have removed the girlfriend and child from the house safely, but say the man is still inside and may be armed.

Officers have been negotiating with him since 4:30 pm.

An ABC30 crew is at the scene near Dudley and Wilson and can see several police units at the scene.


Officers appear to be asking the man to come out with a megaphone.

Roads nearby have been closed down as the standoff continues.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
