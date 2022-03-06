48-year-old man injured in exchange of gunfire with Fresno police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are working to investigate an early morning shooting in central Fresno.

It all started at around 2:15 am on Sunday, when officers responded to shots fired at a home on Weldon near Wilson.

When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in the wall of a child's bedroom.

That's when police found the suspect, a 48-year-old man who was leaving his home and acting belligerently with authorities.

He went back inside and refused to get out.

At 4 am, the suspect suddenly fired a weapon through a window, resulting in two Fresno police officers firing back.

That prompted a SWAT team to respond to the scene.

About 40 minutes later, the suspect surrendered to officers.

He was transported to the hospital, and is being treated after a bullet grazed his head, and is in police custody.

Road closures are still in effect on the east side of Fresno High School.

That should continue throughout the morning and into the late afternoon.
