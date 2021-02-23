suspicious death

Man found dead inside northwest Fresno home, police investigate as suspicious death

Officers went to a home on Ashcroft and Marks Avenues just after 7:30 pm after receiving a report from someone out of town.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside a northwest Fresno home on Monday night.

Officers went to a house on Ashcroft and Marks Avenues just after 7:30 pm after receiving a report from someone out of town.

Investigators entered the home to find the man's body.

Police have been at the scene for several hours and are still uncertain about how the victim died.

"Our understanding is there was a timelapse of several hours before we were notified of the incident, and at this time, we do not have a conclusive cause of death," said Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford.

Investigators say the coroner will work to determine the cause of death while detectives continue to interview witnesses.

The man's name has not yet been released.
