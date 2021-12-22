Woman who makes teddy bears for Fresno Police Department gifted new sewing machine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With another delivery of hand-made teddy bears designed to comfort Fresno's littlest crime victims, Levota Misner received a donation of her own.For eight years, Levota has donated her time and talents to sew teddy bears for children in need."I gave to the salvation army for a couple of years, then I found Maeketah and now I know where the bears go," she said.Fresno Police Crime Analyst Maeketah Rivera introduced Misner to the department. Now, bears are in the patrol cars of officers, providing solace for children involved in or witness to domestic violence among other crimes.When we first met Mrs. Misner, she told us she could empathize with the children that would benefit from the bears."It gives them something to love and hold," she said. "Because I came from a family of alcoholics, I know what it was like to live in that type of environment."It was that story that aired on Action News two weeks ago that caught the attention of the team at JOANN Stores Visalia Distribution Center."She mentioned she buys some fabric at JOANN and we thought it would be a good idea to help her out," says Brent Abbott.That help went beyond providing boxes of fabric and yarn. Mrs. Misner was gifted a new sewing machine."It's good to see people who want to help the community and that's what we wanted to do," Abbott said."Folks don't usually call the police department to say hi," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. "It's usually something tragic going on in their lives. To see something like this and be a part of something like this is extremely heartwarming. "The outpouring of support didn't stop with JOANN's fabrics. Several community members stepped up and donated fabric at department headquarters.Mrs. Misner says she's going to take a couple of weeks off but then she'll get started.