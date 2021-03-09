crime

Police trying to negotiate with armed man in downtown Fresno, roads closed near F and Kern Streets

The incident is happening now near a Union Bank that has been evacuated. The suspect may have an explosive device.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police officers are investigating an incident in Downtown Fresno.

The incident is happening now near F and Kern Streets, near a Union Bank that has been evacuated.



There is a heavy police presence and some streets are blocked off.

Police say they are trying to 'deescalate' a situation with an armed man in the area of F and Kern Street.



They say he may have an explosive device. A bomb squad is at the scene.



Police also say they do not believe the suspect had any interaction with the bank.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

ABC30 is at the scene and will update the story as we get more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno downtowncrimefresno police departmentstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
14-year-old shot and killed in Merced, police say
Teen arrested for allegedly attacking woman with knife
Action News Morning Update
Meth, cocaine, $23k seized in major Fresno drug bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
14-year-old shot and killed in Merced, police say
Homicides up 325% in 2021 compared to same time frame in 2020, FPD says
Woman stabbed multiple times in west central Fresno, police say
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Tulare firefighters run miles to help end child sex trafficking
One-day vaccination event held for Kerman Unified employees
Show More
Firefighters battle large debris fire in southeast Fresno
Man found dead in car in Tulare County, deputies say
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
International Women's Day: Celebrate women of history
Police search field in Bakersfield for missing boys
More TOP STORIES News