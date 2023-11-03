Fresno police on alert for unsafe driving and road-sharing habits

Amid a big spike in vehicles crashing into bicyclists and pedestrians, Fresno Police are stepping up enforcement to look out for dangerous drivers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid a big spike in vehicles crashing into bicyclists and pedestrians, Fresno Police are stepping up enforcement to look out for dangerous drivers.

Officers citywide will be looking for people speeding, making illegal turns, not giving space to bicyclists or pedestrians, and not stopping at signs or red lights.

"Before you make a turn, always look and make sure there's no pedestrian entering the roadway," Fresno PD Assistant Public Information Officer, Christopher Clark explained. "A lot of times, people making right-hand turns just assume no one is there, but if a pedestrian has the right of way and they're running to get across the street, just prepare for that because you never know. It can happen in a split second."

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in Fresno, as of October 12, 2023, there have been 207 traffic collisions involving pedestrians, up from 192 from all of last year and 96 involving bicycles, which is the same as last year's total.

In addition to targeting unsafe drivers, Fresno PD will cite or educate any pedestrians or cyclists with dangerous habits.

"It's very important for bicyclists to know that you do need to follow the same pathway as vehicles on the roadway, and for pedestrians, it's just staying visible," Clark said. "Never assume that a car is going to stop."

Thursday night, Action News was at the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist.

It happened on Clinton Avenue and Fresno Street in Central Fresno.

A man on a bike was in the crosswalk when a car turned and hit him.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While drivers must always be on the lookout for bicyclists and pedestrians, experts say an easy precaution to take is to stay visible.

"Wearing bright gear, wearing a bright jersey, reflective gear as well goes a long way," The Bike Shop at Woodward employee, Wesley Esquivel said. "All black in the middle of the night is not going to be the best thing, but bright, fluorescent colors is super ideal."

Another tip: add some lights.

"A rear light goes a long way. A high-lumen front light goes a long way. Get lit up. Be seen. That's the best thing you can do," Esquivel said.

Fresno PD will continue its safety operation through 10 pm Friday.

But even after Friday night, officers plan to continue educating the public on safe driving and road sharing.

