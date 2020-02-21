Woman critically injured, dog killed when hit by vehicle in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno while trying to save her dog in the roadway.It happened at around 6 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard near Church Avenue.The woman suffered leg and head injuries and was rushed to the hospital.Her dog was killed.The driver of the car that hit them stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.