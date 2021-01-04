Fresno police see violent first weekend of 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group huddles together and surrounds an illuminated memorial near Shaw and Maple as they remember their loved one, 14-year-old Breana Gomez, who they knew as Bre.Her life was taken at that spot early Sunday morning."She was an excellent student and leader," says Kate Smith. "We would volunteer for the animal shelter and complete student leadership."Those close to Gomez tell us the teen and two others were on their way back home from a party.Detectives say as the group walked up Maple Avenue, someone approached them on foot and fired multiple times.Several bullets hit Gomez and a boy in his late teens. Gomez died as she was transported to the hospital.The shooter ran away."She is just an angel now and we need prayers," Smith said.But this wasn't the only death in Fresno's first weekend of 2021.Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at the Days Inn on Jensen and Second street.Officers say a man was shot on the second floor of the hotel. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died.Authorities believe the suspect shot the victim from the parking lot before taking off.Prior to that, another shooting took place inside Fashion Fair Mall.Police officers say two men got in a heated argument -- and then one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.Chaos ensued following the gunfire as people ran for cover."As we were clearing the mall, we had multiple families who were hiding inside dressing rooms, inside bathrooms with their children, so this is very concerning," says Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson.Fortunately, no one was injured by the gunfire, but someone hurt their leg as people scrambled to exit the mall.Authorities are still searching for the shooter.