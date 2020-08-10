Woman arrested for running down boyfriend with car in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested after police say she ran over her boyfriend in central Fresno on Sunday evening.Fresno police said 23-year-old Rachelle Blanco drove her vehicle over her 32-year-old boyfriend near Tyler Avenue and 5th Street after 7:30 p.m.Investigators say Blanco was driving under the influence and may have tried to run the man down several weeks ago.The victim was found under the vehicle by arriving officers. His condition has not yet been released.Blanco is booked in the Fresno County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.