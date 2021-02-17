Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno

As first responders worked on the victim, they had to arrest a man who tried getting to her.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno.

Police say the woman was sitting in her car in the area of Olive and Glenn just before 8 pm when the shooting happened.

The bullet grazed the victim's head.

The victim was conscious and breathing and she's been taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As first responders worked on the victim, they had to arrest a man who tried getting to her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brutal winter storm strands Clovis soccer team in Texas
Mayor Jerry Dyer pleads for federal help as Fresno faces $31 million budget shortfall
Fresno officials working to get more Latino, Black residents vaccinated for COVID-19
Former inmate graduates with honors from CA university
ICU capacity improves across Central California
Free meals are being given away at different Fresno schools
Major building project to transform look of Old Town Clovis
Show More
No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday
Allensworth: Spirit of former all-Black town lives on
Fresno State students helping deliver vaccine equity for Fresno County
4 at Kaweah Delta treated after being exposed to hazardous chemical
Clovis mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month battle with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News