Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno.Police say the woman was sitting in her car in the area of Olive and Glenn just before 8 pm when the shooting happened.The bullet grazed the victim's head.The victim was conscious and breathing and she's been taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.As first responders worked on the victim, they had to arrest a man who tried getting to her.