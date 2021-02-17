Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno.
Police say the woman was sitting in her car in the area of Olive and Glenn just before 8 pm when the shooting happened.
The bullet grazed the victim's head.
The victim was conscious and breathing and she's been taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
As first responders worked on the victim, they had to arrest a man who tried getting to her.
