Flames erupt on front porch of east central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames erupted on the front porch of a home in east central Fresno and it was all caught on the resident's Ring doorbell.The cup started to smoke before quickly bursting into flames around 3 Tuesday afternoon.Fire crews say it started after a cigarette was tossed into a plastic cup.When firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the ceiling inside the home but they were able to get in under control by pulling parts of it down.No injuries were reported.