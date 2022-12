Power outage knocks ABC30 off the air Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage knocked ABC30 off the air on Thursday evening.

PG &E says the outage was reported around 4:33 pm in Downtown Fresno.

The outage is currently impacting over 700 customers in the area.

It is unknown when power is expected to be fully restored.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.